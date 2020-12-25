Veles Trading Up 79.8% Over Last Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Veles has traded up 79.8% against the dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $79,178.35 and $304,750.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,401.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $626.80 or 0.02568696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00493874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.55 or 0.01297258 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.00638180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00023624 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00252328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00066406 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,388,549 coins and its circulating supply is 1,278,573 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

