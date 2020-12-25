VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised VEREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised VEREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.57.

VEREIT stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.01. VEREIT has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $50.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the second quarter worth about $68,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

