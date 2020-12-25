VeriME (VME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,517.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. VeriME has a total market cap of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriME alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00047082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00318725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00029409 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.