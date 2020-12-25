Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Veritex in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VBTX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. Veritex has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 31.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth $1,737,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,138,000 after acquiring an additional 44,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth $293,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Sughrue bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

