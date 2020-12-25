Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VWS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 1-year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

