Viacoin (VIA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $192,707.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001374 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $192,707.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.75 or 0.00494294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,634 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

