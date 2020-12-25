VideoCoin (VID) Price Reaches $0.0583 on Major Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $8.54 million and $238,172.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.