Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) Insider Sells £2,681.92 in Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) insider David Duffy sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £2,681.92 ($3,503.95).
David Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 21st, David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £16,081.02 ($21,009.96).
VMUK stock opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.84) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -9.18. Virgin Money UK PLC has a one year low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 194.50 ($2.54). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.28.
About Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L)
Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.
