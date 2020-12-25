Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) Insider Sells £2,681.92 in Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) insider David Duffy sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £2,681.92 ($3,503.95).

David Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £16,081.02 ($21,009.96).

VMUK stock opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.84) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -9.18. Virgin Money UK PLC has a one year low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 194.50 ($2.54). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VMUK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 146.20 ($1.91).

About Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L)

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

