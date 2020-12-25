Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Novan by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novan during the second quarter valued at $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Novan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Novan during the third quarter valued at $106,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NOVN opened at $0.69 on Friday. Novan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.13.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

