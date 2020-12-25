Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

RIBT opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.73. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 55.38%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

