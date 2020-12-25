Virtu Financial LLC Sells 16,481 Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,481 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,112.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 67,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NYMX opened at $2.48 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $191.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 972.39% and a negative net margin of 14,341.11%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

