Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.32

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 597625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.36 million and a PE ratio of -24.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18.

About Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD)

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds interests in the Hazeur property covering 60 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; Project 167 located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; Piko property covering 50 mining claims situated in Abitibi-TÃ©miscamingue in QuÃ©bec; and Veronic property consisting of 127 mining claims located in Abitibi-TÃ©miscamingue in QuÃ©bec.

