VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Price Target Raised to $5.00

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Aegis started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

VTGN opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $108.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 170.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 49.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

