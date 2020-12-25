Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $28.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

VST has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE VST traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. 1,503,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $556,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vistra by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,496,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 33,627 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $1,093,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Vistra by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,949,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 815,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Vistra by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,076,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 64,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

