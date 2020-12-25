Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $28.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Vistra alerts:

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,213.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,875,000 after buying an additional 5,954,933 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,785,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,954,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Vistra by 11.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vistra by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,366,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,508,000 after acquiring an additional 364,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. 1,503,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,816. Vistra has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.