Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.40

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.40 and traded as high as $31.88. Vivendi shares last traded at $31.88, with a volume of 592 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

