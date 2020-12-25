Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €169.47 ($199.37).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €152.46 ($179.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €186.84 ($219.81). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €146.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €139.90. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion and a PE ratio of 18.81.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

