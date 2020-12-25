Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after buying an additional 205,976 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Alector by 14.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,865,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 598,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alector by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,514,000 after purchasing an additional 539,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alector by 98.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Alector in the first quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $15.34 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

