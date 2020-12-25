VouchForMe Price Down 56.6% Over Last 7 Days (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $66,166.48 and approximately $632.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded 56.6% lower against the US dollar. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Coinbe.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00132969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00665919 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00161926 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00358341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00061534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00096950 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

