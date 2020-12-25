Voya Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,211 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 833% compared to the typical daily volume of 237 call options.

In related news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on VOYA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

