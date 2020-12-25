Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.83

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.83 and last traded at $93.68, with a volume of 179546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on WD. ValuEngine raised Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,283 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $544,819.27. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 175,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,695.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,980 shares of company stock worth $3,086,338 in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 173.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 31.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

