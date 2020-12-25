Walter S. Woltosz Sells 24,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,745,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,800,533.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.41. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 452.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

