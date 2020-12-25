Waves Market Capitalization Reaches $681.16 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $6.56 or 0.00026637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a market capitalization of $681.16 million and $100.62 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009231 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004926 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,891,018 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

