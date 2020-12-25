Webchain Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Webchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, RaisEX, ChaoEX and STEX. Webchain has a total market capitalization of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.00641551 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001056 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Webchain Profile

Webchain (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX , RaisEX, Coinroom, STEX, BiteBTC and EscoDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.