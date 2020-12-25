Wedbush Lowers IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Wedbush currently has $77.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut IGM Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of IGMS opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of -1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.77.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 111,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,410. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $110,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,373 shares in the company, valued at $10,771,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,880 shares of company stock worth $453,389 over the last three months. 79.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

