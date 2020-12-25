Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (MEQ)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE: MEQ) recently:

  • 12/8/2020 – Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 12/8/2020 – Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00.
  • 12/8/2020 – Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$91.00 to C$93.00.
  • 12/8/2020 – Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$90.00 to C$93.00.
  • 10/28/2020 – Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$91.00 price target on the stock.

TSE MEQ traded up C$0.59 on Friday, reaching C$80.81. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911. The firm has a market capitalization of C$755.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a 12-month low of C$41.75 and a 12-month high of C$96.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.52.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$3.63. The firm had revenue of C$38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.5999995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Corp (MEQTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity Corp (MEQTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit