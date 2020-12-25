Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (MEQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE: MEQ) recently:

12/8/2020 – Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00.

12/8/2020 – Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$91.00 to C$93.00.

12/8/2020 – Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$90.00 to C$93.00.

10/28/2020 – Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$91.00 price target on the stock.

TSE MEQ traded up C$0.59 on Friday, reaching C$80.81. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911. The firm has a market capitalization of C$755.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a 12-month low of C$41.75 and a 12-month high of C$96.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.52.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$3.63. The firm had revenue of C$38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.5999995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

