Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ: MBRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/24/2020 – Moleculin Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/19/2020 – Moleculin Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/18/2020 – Moleculin Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/12/2020 – Moleculin Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/4/2020 – Moleculin Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/25/2020 – Moleculin Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/20/2020 – Moleculin Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/19/2020 – Moleculin Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company's lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. "
Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 3,407,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,436. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $54.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.11.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.
