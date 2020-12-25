Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ: MBRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 12/24/2020 – Moleculin Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “
  • 12/19/2020 – Moleculin Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “
Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 3,407,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,436. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $54.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.11.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

