Wells Fargo & Company Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WFC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

