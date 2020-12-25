Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the third quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $7.97 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

