Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Iteris were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Iteris by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Iteris by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $161,512.20. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $237.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

