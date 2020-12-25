Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 15,076 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,076 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 1,282.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of OSG stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

