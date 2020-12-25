WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $38.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.48. 341,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,314. WestRock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. lifted its position in WestRock by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 421,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in WestRock by 18.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 540,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 83,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

