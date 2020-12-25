Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Trading Down 5.3%

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s share price was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 9,350,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,907,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Westwater Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $102.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Westwater Resources during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 525.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 199.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.