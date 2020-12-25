William Blair Weighs in on Leslie’s, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Leslie’s in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

LESL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $28.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,067.00. Insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 over the last ninety days.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

