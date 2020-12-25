Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.07

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 769470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.75 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62.

About Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.