WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.58 and last traded at $27.66. Approximately 6,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund makes up about 2.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

