Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $618,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,782,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $759,280 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.35. 85,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,049. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.