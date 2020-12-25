Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 59.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Workiva by 578.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $1,381,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,263 shares of company stock worth $10,865,390 in the last ninety days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WK stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.22. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $93.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -70.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

