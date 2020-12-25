Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYGPY remained flat at $$8.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Worley has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

