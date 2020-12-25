WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 745 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WPP. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.30) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP plc (WPP.L) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 890.77 ($11.64).

WPP plc (WPP.L) stock opened at GBX 813 ($10.62) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. The company has a market capitalization of £9.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 753.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 656.47. WPP plc has a twelve month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

