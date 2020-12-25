XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $115.64 Average PT from Brokerages

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NYSE XPO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.14. 181,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,305. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.92. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $123.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

