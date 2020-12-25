YAM v1 (YAM) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. YAM v1 has a market capitalization of $28.20 million and approximately $1,334.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM v1 token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003959 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YAM v1 has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00046966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00314542 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00030468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016163 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

YAM v1 Token Profile

YAM v1 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. The official website for YAM v1 is yam.finance . YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YAM v1

YAM v1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM v1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM v1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

