Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yandex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. Yandex has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Yandex by 459.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,244,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after buying an additional 2,664,435 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $460,968,000 after buying an additional 1,658,212 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 46.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,177,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,017,000 after buying an additional 1,652,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 17.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,607,000 after buying an additional 1,644,079 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Yandex by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,557,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,516,000 after buying an additional 1,370,508 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

