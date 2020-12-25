Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $51,863.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,559.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,337,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,157,169.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,443 shares of company stock worth $4,196,923. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Yext by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,394 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,860,000 after acquiring an additional 872,904 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,993,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Yext by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 334,490 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.