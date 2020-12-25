YFValue (YFV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,534.00

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One YFValue token can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the dollar. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YFValue alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00133194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.12 or 0.00669730 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00162200 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00360659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00061757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00097563 BTC.

YFValue Token Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

Buying and Selling YFValue

YFValue can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.