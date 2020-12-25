Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Brokerages expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.67 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $7.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at about $2,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after buying an additional 1,698,845 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BECN traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

