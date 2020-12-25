Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). GDS also posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Truist upped their price objective on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in GDS during the third quarter valued at $3,677,000. Old Well Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 111.8% in the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GDS by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,769 shares in the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDS traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.30. The stock had a trading volume of 436,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -175.58 and a beta of 1.18. GDS has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.73.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

