Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $318.40 Million

Analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to report $318.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $311.80 million and the highest is $322.80 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $316.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%.

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of HWC opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

