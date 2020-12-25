Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $318.40 Million

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to report $318.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $311.80 million and the highest is $322.80 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $316.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%.

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of HWC opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit