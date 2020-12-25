Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will post sales of $18.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.54 million to $22.70 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $199.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.34 million to $235.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $936.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

MSGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $88.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.97.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

