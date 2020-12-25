Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.38). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. 510,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,165,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 238,802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

